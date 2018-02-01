Mobile Health Evan hits the road this month

LEWISBURG— Your next doctor’s appointment may be coming to you. Mobile Health of Evangelical was revealed Thursday on the hospitals campus. Jamie Caputo, Mobile Medical Unit Coordinator, “We are smack dab in a very rural area and we have people in all directions that sometimes don’t have access to adequate health care and sometime health care at all. So, what we are trying to do with this unit is go out to them remove that barrier to access and provide them excellent care in their own communities.”

Mobile Health of Evangelical will hit the road this month at these locations;

Heart health appointments at Weaver’s Store, Spring Mills, Pa. onTuesday February 6, 2018 from 9 am-2 pm.

Mobile Health tours onWednesday, February 7, 2018, at the Lewisburg Library from 9 am-1 pm.

Heart Health Screens at the Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce, Shamokin Dam, OnThursday, February 22, 2018, from 7-10 am.

Caputo says Mobile Health will hit areas like Montgomery, McAlisterville, and Spring Mills throughout the year, “We are going to be going to each location probably five or six times a year bringing out primary care physicians, cardiologists, women’s health as well as community health and wellness teams coming out to do screenings.”

The idea for Mobile Health came about after the hospital conducted a community health needs assessment in 2015 and found the biggest issue being access to care.