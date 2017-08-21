MLB Commissioner on Little League Classic becoming annual event

WILLIAMSPORT – Can the Little League Classic become an annual event? Maybe, says Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred addressed the media prior to Sunday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The MLB Commish was beaming from ear to ear after seeing the newly renovated Historic Bowman Field, “I was actually shocked at how great it looked. The quality of the field is something that minor league players will have here for a really long time and be able to enjoy it. The seating bowl will make it better for the fans that come and watch the minor league games here. So it was all positive, but it was a lot of work to do.”

If another Little League Classic takes place, the Philadelphia Phillies would be an option since their farm club, the Williamsport Crosscutters, call Bowman Field home. A second Little League Classic has not been officially announced. The Pirates defeated the Cardinals 6-3. Commissioner Manfred sat next to Governor Tom Wolf during the game.