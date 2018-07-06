Mixed feelings on effort to unseal priest sex abuse report: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general and lawyers for current and retired priests came down on opposite sides over an effort by news organizations to unseal an extensive report into child sexual abuse and attempts to cover it up in several Roman Catholic dioceses. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a filing to the state Supreme Court supporting the release that his office opposes requests by unnamed parties to present their own evidence, question witnesses and rewrite the grand jury report “in accordance with their preferred view of the facts.” He argued the report should not be delayed, calling it a matter of exceptional public interest.

“Hundreds of victims, thousands of parishioners and many members of the community are awaiting the report,” Shapiro wrote. “The longer it is held, the greater the risk of undermining public confidence in the judicial system.” Shapiro called the priests’ criticism of the report “nothing more than a desperate attempt to stop the public from learning the truth about their abhorrent conduct.” Lawyers for nearly two dozen unnamed current and retired clergy members filed a group response that described the report as replete with errors and “improper assertions,” arguing that without revisions the report will irreparably harm their reputations and deny them the due process the law guarantees.

The clergy members provided new details about their position Thursday in their lawyers’ response to news organizations’ effort to have the investigative grand jury report unsealed. They say making it public without revisions will irreparably harm their reputations and deny them the due process the law guarantees. The response was signed by 18 lawyers. Their clients’ identities and sections of the response were blacked out.

The Supreme Court put the release on hold last month. The Associated Press and other news organizations are seeking its release.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have broken up an encampment outside a Philadelphia immigration office where dozens of protesters have taken over sidewalks to decry the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Thursday was the fourth day protesters had camped out in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices.

Police have said they were there to protect people’s right to protest but also need to keep the street and access to the building open. By Thursday afternoon, social media videos show officers pushing their bikes through the encampment, toppling tents, tarps and camping chairs and sending protesters scrambling amid the chaos. Police say seven protesters were issued citations for “failure to disperse” when they refused to let people in or out of the building. They were then released.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A forester in Pennsylvania says he’s discovered a massive red oak tree that may be one of the state’s biggest trees. Pennsylvania Forest Management’s Tom McQuaide is in the process of submitting the tree’s measurements for inclusion in the Champion Trees of Pennsylvania, a registry of the state’s largest trees. McQuaide says the red oak has a circumference of about 26 feet (8 meters) and a height of about 120 feet (37 meters).

Officials say the tree could be 400 years old. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports it was discovered near a Bell Township farm outside of Pittsburgh. The largest recorded red oak in the state is in Delaware County and is 145 feet (44 meters) tall. McQuaide says he and the property owner agreed to let the tree continue standing as a monument.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Scarlett Johansson’s plans to portray a transgender man have sparked a backlash from many who object to cisgender actors playing trans roles. Earlier this week, Johansson was announced to star in “Rub & Tug,” a film about prostitution ring leader Dante “Tex” Gill, who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man. Since the announcement, transgender actors and advocates have criticized the production for not casting a trans actor in the role.

Johansson, who’s also producing the film, further inflamed critics with a statement to the website Bustle, via her representative, that said criticism “can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.” Tambor, Leto and Huffman are all cisgender actors who received acclaim for playing trans characters. Tambor won two Emmys for his performance on “Transparent,” though he departed the show last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two transgender women: actress Trace Lysette and his former personal assistant, Van Barnes. Leto won an Oscar for his performance in 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club.” Huffman was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 film “Transamerica.”

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives says he has been dropped by his agent. And James Woods suggests it’s because of his political beliefs, including his support of President Donald Trump. Woods went on Twitter to share an email from his agent, Ken Kaplan. In the email — dated July 4 — Kaplan, in effect, declares his independence from Woods’ employ. Kaplan said in the email: “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic” — and added that he didn’t want to represent Woods any longer. As for why, Kaplan didn’t elaborate, saying only that “I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.” On Wednesday, Woods fired off a series of tweets on immigration and former President Barack Obama. Woods claim Democrats are pushing the immigration issue to seize what he called “illegal votes” — and called Obama a “stain” on America.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel analyst Brit Hume has deleted a Fourth of July tweet that suggested Democrats “sure don’t love” America. Hume had referred to a Gallup poll that said 47 percent of Americans said they were “extremely proud” to be Americans, the lowest percentage in the 18 years that the polling company has been asking that question. Among Democrats, 32 percent of poll respondents said this.

In his since-deleted tweet, Hume had linked to an article about the poll in a conservative blog that was titled, “Why do Democrats hate America?” “Hate may be too strong a word but they sure don’t love it,” Hume wrote.

Hume later wrote that some people thought that wasn’t a fair conclusion from the poll. “I agree and thus the deletion,” he said. A former ABC News correspondent, Hume anchored Fox’s evening newscast before retiring to an analyst’s role. Gallup said that 85 percent of Democrats reported that they were extremely, very or moderately proud of America.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas mother with a drug debt to settle is accused of selling her 7-year-old son for $2,500. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested last week. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports a woman told investigators she bought the boy for $2,500. An arrest report says Garza said she and her boyfriend owed drug money and the child was given to the woman for $500, the clearing of the debt and an additional $700 when the “custody paperwork” was signed. DPS agents executed a search warrant at a home and found the boy. Authorities say Garza was in the process of selling her two daughters, ages 2 and 3.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Can a cabbie be collared for not wearing a collared shirt? Not if a Florida judge gets his way. Volusia County Judge David Foxman has ruled he won’t send a cab driver to jail for violating a city rule barring livery drivers from wearing collarless shirts. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Keith Gordon was cited for wearing jean shorts and a shirt without a collar during Bike Week. The newspaper reports during the hearing, judge Foxman suggested that Daytona Beach strip its books of the cabbie dress code, saying it smacks of a law that would exist “in a communist country or something.” The infraction includes a fine up to $500 and 60 days in county jail.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will open a new exhibit about the connection between rock music and pinball, and as you can imagine, The Who’s “Tommy” is a prominent part of it. The acoustic guitar Pete Townshend used to compose “Pinball Wizard” is part of the display, along with the classic “Wizard” and “Tommy” pinball machines.

The 1976 pinball game Captain Fantastic, based on the album by Elton John and his character in “Tommy,” will be part of the exhibit. So will machines based on The Rolling Stones, Ted Nugent, Guns N’ Roses, Elvis Presley, Metallica, Kiss, AC/DC and Dolly Parton. The exhibit opens next Wednesday with unlimited play of the machines. After July 15, visitors will get a limited number of tokens included with their admission ticket.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baha Men will be featured on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” on ABC. Becca and Blake will go on a date walking down a beach and run into a Baha Men performance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies are at Pittsburgh for the first of three games against the Pirates. Nick Pivetta is on the mound for the Phils. This game, and all of the Phillies games, will be on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 Detroit 5

Final Minnesota 5 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 4 Chi White Sox 3

Final Seattle 4 L-A Angels 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 14 Miami 12

Final Milwaukee 7 Atlanta 2

Final San Diego 6 Arizona 3

Final St. Louis 11 San Francisco 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 86 N-Y Liberty 67

Final Dallas 90 Indiana 63

Final Minnesota 83 L.A. Sparks 72

Final Phoenix 84 Connecticut 77

Final Las Vegas 84 Chicago 80

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Seattle at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.