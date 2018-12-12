Missing McClure woman now in national database

MCCLURE – It’s now become a national search for a missing McClure woman. The Daily Item reports The National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems (NamUs) agency opened filed Tuesday on 25-year-old Tianna Phillips who was reported missing June 13. The paper says Phillips was last residing in Berwick in June, when her sister said Phillips went missing.

Berwick police confirmed an investigation into Phillips’ disappearance is underway. Phillips’ sister says she has two children, ages six and four. Both children are in custody of relatives. Anyone with information is asked to call Montour/Columbia Emergency Services at 570-784-6300.