 Missing Columbia County woman feared in sex trafficking

WKOK Staff | November 9, 2017 |

BLOOMSBURG – A 19-year-old woman from Columbia County is missing and authorities fear she may be a victim of illegal sex trafficking. Media reports indicate 19-year-old Corinna Slusser of the Bloomsburg area was last seen about a month ago.

 

The New York Post reported that Slusser was last seen in New York and she had been attacked by a man who could know something about her disappearance.  The student at Indiana University is studying marketing and authorities in Pennsylvania and New York say her case is being handled as a missing person and possible kidnapping.

