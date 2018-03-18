Missing Allentown teen found in Mexico: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

PA Headlines 3/18/18

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents’ permission have been located in Mexico. NBC 10 reports the U.S. Marshal’s office in Miami confirms Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu were located Saturday morning in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. They will be returned to the U.S.

Allentown police said Friday that Amy and Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun. They believe the teen went willingly. The Philadelphia TV station says police have told Amy’s family that she has been located. Esterly and Amy have been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly’s arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

MOUNTAINTOP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is apologizing after audio clips of the school shooting in Florida were played during a tribute to its victims. Officials said the tribute was broadcast Wednesday during a walkout protest at the Crestwood School District that was part of nationwide demonstrations following the shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker reports the tribute broadcast over the loudspeaker at the Crestwood Secondary Campus included the sounds of gunfire, students yelling for help and the sirens of emergency vehicles, as well as interviews with survivors. Some parents of students in the district complained. One parent said, “I don’t think (students) need to hear that.” The district’s superintendent apologized Thursday on his personal Twitter account, saying “This type of event will not occur again.”

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (AP) — A Pennsylvania official said no “legitimate claims or complaints” of voter fraud have come up since Tuesday’s closely contested U.S. House race in the state, countering several false stories that cited invalid votes and a court decision throwing the election results out. The website Daily World Update said in a story circulating on social media that a judge identified as Marshawn Little of the 45th Federal Appeals Court of Westmoreland County cancelled the results because they were “tainted beyond reproach.”

But there is no such judge in Pennsylvania and no such court exists. Another story on the same website, which identifies itself as a satire site to users who click the “About” section, claims “trucks full of illegals” cast votes in the election. “There are no legitimate claims or complaints or evidence that any such events occurred. These claims should not be taken seriously,” said Wanda Murren, communications director for Pennsylvania’s Department of State. No county elections office in the district has received any such reports, either.

GETTSBURG (AP) — A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI. Dozens of FBI agents, along with Pennsylvania state officials and members of a treasure-hunting group, trekked this week to a remote site where local lore has it that a Civil War gold shipment was lost or hidden during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

The treasure-hunting group Finders Keepers has long insisted it found the gold buried in a state forest at Dents Run, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, but said the state wouldn’t allow it to dig. The FBI has refused to say why it was at the site Tuesday, revealing only that it was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. Finders Keepers owner Dennis Parada said Friday he’s under FBI orders not to talk.

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A letter from Jesus Christ might be the affirmation Oprah Winfrey needs to run for the presidency. 83-year-old Maine woman who changed her name to Jesus Christ says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace. Christ says she sent the letter to Winfrey because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

Gayle King, one of the hosts of “CBS This Morning,” posted about the letter to Winfrey on Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for. Winfrey said on “60 Minutes” that if God wanted her to run for president “wouldn’t God kinda tell me?” Christ says she didn’t know there was speculation about Winfrey, but she’d vote for her.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What could be better than becoming a millionaire after finding seven vintage baseball cards while cleaning out your late great-grandfather’s house? How about finding an eighth? The family that two years ago made one of the greatest finds in sports collectibles history when they found seven Ty Cobb baseball cards printed between 1909 and 1911 have now found one more in the matching set.

The new card is valued at $250,000. The first seven cards were in a rumpled paper bag that may well have ended up in the trash if someone hadn’t taken a peek inside. The great-grandfather himself apparently had no idea that he was leaving a fortune to his descendants. They say he wasn’t even a collector and that he probably just held on to the cards after getting them with a tobacco product he had bought. In their early days, baseball cards were associated with tobacco, not bubble gum.

Today Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com will air the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success and Meet the Press.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tony Carr scored 24 points to extend his Penn State sophomore scoring record, Josh Reaves had 18 points and nine rebounds and the Nittany Lions beat Notre Dame 73-63 on Saturday in the second round of the NIT. Penn State scored the first two points of the game and never trailed as Notre Dame didn’t hit its first field goal until nearly five minutes in.

Shep Garner sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to close the third-quarter scoring for a 50-36 lead. Carr sealed it with 1:25 left in the fourth by dribbling down the clock, going through his legs and sinking a step-back 3-pointer to make it 70-59. Garner finished with 15 points for Penn State (23-13) and Lamar Stevens chipped in with 11. This game was—and Penn State’s next game—will be on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com.

CLEVELAND — Saturday night in Cleveland, Bo Nickal won his 2nd straight crown at 184 pounds and in an exciting moment, locked up Penn State’s 7th national wrestling championship in the past 8 years.

Benton native Zain Retherford capped off his collegiate career and 94 match winning streak by winning his 3rd title. Jason Nolf at 157 and Vincenzo Joseph at 165, also won individual championships for the 2nd consecutive year.

LEWISBURG — Abby Doss, a sophomore from Shamokin, leads medalists from the Valley at the PIAA Class 2A swimming and diving championships. Doss won gold Friday in the 200 yard individual medley and later claimed her second state title with the 500 freestyle.

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy girls bowling team claimed another state title. For the second year in a row and the third time in the last eight years, the Shikellamy girls bowling team won the state championship after defeating Muhlenberg 2-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=PIAA Class 1A=State Quarterfinal

Jenkintown 37, Lourdes Regional 31 – They’ll play Jenkintown Wednesday.

Juniata Valley 67, Farrell 38 – They’ll play Bishop Carroll Tuesday.

