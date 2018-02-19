Minor injury after car overturns in I-80 crash 

MONTOUR COUNTY – A Williamsport woman escaped with a minor injury after she was a passenger in a vehicle that overturned. Milton state police say the crash occurred Saturday at 5:30 p.m. along I-80 in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Carli Gray of Washington, D.C., was traveling west on I-80 when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a raised embankment. Gray’s vehicle then overturned and rolled over several times.

Two passengers were aboard the vehicle, including 22-year-old Lilian Muhoza of Williamsport, who suffered a minor injury. The other passenger, 21-year-old Cayla Gray of Washington, D.C. was not injured. All three individuals inside the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.