Milton’s first passenger train rides in decades is coming in June

MILTON – The first passenger train rides in Milton since the 1960’s will take place June 10 as part of Milton’s Bicentennial Celebration. Milton Bicentennial Committee Chairman John Meckley was a guest on WKOK Sunrise talking about the train rides.

Meckley said, “We are just really thrilled to be partnering with North Shore for this event that is really going to kick off our Bicentennial Celebration in Milton. The week begins on June 10. It’s a Saturday, and it’s going to start with Bicentennial train rides. It’s really unique. They are called Rare Mileage Rides, because this is a part of track that doesn’t get used very often for passengers.”

Meckley explained why this event is so unique, “Our last passenger train left Milton in 1971. On this particular line, which is the former Reading line, it hasn’t seen a passenger train since 1964, so this is the first time in over 50 years that passengers will run this particular line. It’s going to start at Conagra Brands in Milton and it’s going to cross the Susquehanna River. It crosses two train bridges across the river and then goes up the west side of the Susquehanna towards New Columbia.”

Loni Briner of North Shore Railroad says there will be plenty of train enthusiasts wanting to take part in this event, “There are rail fans that love to do photography and there’s rail fans that love to catch rides where it’s hard to catch a ride. I know we have one of those going on in Shamokin coming up soon and that one is sold out and we are expecting this one in Milton to sell out as well.”

Meckley explained how to get tickets for the Milton train rides, “Trains have been a huge part of The Valley’s history and a huge part of Milton’s history. Everyone I speak to in Milton is certainly a train fan and they are really excited about these rides. We believe they are going to sell out. Tickets are very limited and so folks need to buy them soon if they can. They go on sale for the first time on Monday April 10 at the Milton Borough Hall and it opens at 8 a.m.” Those buying tickets can only purchase them with cash or a check. No credit cards are being accepted.

For more information, you can visit their website at milton2017.com. You can hear Meckley and Briner on WKOK Sunrise online at WKOK.com. (Ali Stevens)