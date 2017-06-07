Milton’s big celebration begins this weekend

MILTON – A week of celebrating the long-time history and traditions of Milton begins this weekend. Milton’s Bicentennial celebration kicks off Saturday with Bicentennial train rides at 11a.m, 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. The Milton Beer Fest will also be held from 2-6 p.m., along with the Bicentennial Relay for Life. The week culminates with Celebration Day next Saturday, June 17. The day starts with street art, live music and a YMCA Spring Fling from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s followed by the Bicentennial Parade. Milton Bicentennial Committee Chairman John Meckley, “The parade’s going to have drum and bugle chords, it’s going to have mummer’s bands, and it’s going to have some giant parade balloons. It’s going to have lots of elements we don’t typically see with a parade around here. We’re excited to present that.”

Towards the end of the parade, spectators are invited to join in, “The really unique thing about the parade however is that at the conclusion of the parade, after the last band of the parade, we’ll ask the public to get off their lawn chairs, step into the street and follow the parade on to the Milton State Park, where we will have an outdoor concert.”

For more information on this weekend’s events, visit milton2017.com. There’s more of Meckley’s WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com.