Milton Schools may get federal help

MILTON— Milton Area School District may get federal funds to pay for remediation of damage caused by mold and water damage. Five members of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently toured Milton Area High School.

The district, in a news statement, said the officials did a field assessment of the damages which all are thought to stem from heavy summer rains. Superintendant Cathy Keegan says Northumberland County Emergency Management officials have been sharing information with the state, in hopes of getting some federal aid.

State officials say that if the damages reported exceed a certain threshold, those counties could be eligible for the federal money. FEMA assistance would cover up to 75 percent of the costs associated with the water damage and mold. The problem was first discovered in early August and caused the delay of the school year.