Milton School District says humidity levels under control

MILTON – Good grades for the new school year to begin in the Milton Area School District. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says the humidity levels in all school buildings are under control. She says SERVPRO crews are in the final stretch, preparing all five schools for the beginning of the new school year next week.

District officials learned classrooms in Baugher, Montandon, and White Deer Elementary Schools have been cleaned and are awaiting positive mole spore tests to release the schools for occupancy. The only exception is the multi-purpose room at White Deer Elementary will continue to be cleaned and will not be open next week.

SERVPRO crews continue work at the Middle and High Schools and believe they will be ready for the first day of classes. Teachers are now due to report Tuesday, September 4, with students first day set for Thursday, September 6.

Dr. Keegan says the district anticipates notifying parents, teachers, and staff as soon as updates are available, including over the holiday weekend.