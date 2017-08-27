Milton Public Library is ‘growing’ services, with a garden

MILTON – Ever want to do some gardening but you don’t have the land? Well, if you are in the Milton area, you can rent a plot of land on which to garden. One of the growing services at the Milton Public Library will be offering a place to grow your own veggies or flowers.

Olivia Masser, the library director says they are starting a program called the Community Garden where you can go and rent a small plot, “They’ll be a contract and a small fee and then they’re welcome to come and plant.”

Masser tells us that they are just starting out but they are hoping to grow the program next year, “Well I know that they’re hoping to expand. At some point they want to have a greenhouse on the property, maybe some bee hives up on the hill, but we’re really just hoping that next spring, all of the plots will be rented. That’s the goal.”

For more information on how to get involved in the Community Garden Project, go to http://miltonpalibrary.org/community-garden-project/. (Christopher Elio)