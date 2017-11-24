Milton police make an arrest in a robbery two weeks ago

MILTON – Milton police are thanking members of the community who assisted in solving a robbery case from two weeks ago. We told you about the robbery November 11 at the Fuel-On gas station in Milton, now police tell us they have arrested the culprit.

Charged with robbery and related offenses, and arraigned in front of a district justice, was Austin Anderson. They say he was taken into custody on Adademy Avenue and is now being held on $75,000 bail.

In a statement, the Milton Police Department said would like to thank the members of the community who assisted in this investigation. They say they received many tips via their Facebook page which they said helped lead to Wednesday’s arrest.