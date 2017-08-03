Milton Police investigating attempted child abduction

MILTON – An attempted kidnapping in Milton, a woman tried to take a child in Milton Wednesday evening around 6:15pm. According to police, the woman was posing as a Northumberland County Children and Youth Services caseworker, knocked on the door at a home in the 300 block of Mahoning Street, and demanded to see a child in the home.

Police say, the imposter refused to show identification and attempted to force her way into the residence after the resident demanded to see ID. The resident blocked the doorway and shoved the imposter onto the porch and attempted to take her picture with a cellphone.

How to tell if a county worker—Katrina Gamley, the administrator of Children and Youth Services in Northumberland County says you will know a county worker by their ID badge, photo ID and the local telephone number you can call for verification. Call 570-988-4237 to reach youth services.