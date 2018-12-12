Milton native new Safe Environment Coordinator for Harrisburg Diocese

HARRISBURG – A Valley native is stepping up to oversee the Diocese of Harrisburg’s youth protection programs. Retired state police Captain Janet McNeal, a Milton native, has been hired by the Diocese as its new Safe Environment Coordinator.

The Diocese says McNeal has been granted complete access to its records, and she says one of her goals is to find out what went wrong, “When I look at the old reports of abuse, and hear what the victims have to say, then I can figure out where the wheels fell off on this, and where mistakes were made…intentional as in terms of cover-up, or even just lack of knowledge and understanding about sex offending behavior and treatment.”

McNeal says part of her work is also hearing from victims, and finding out where they are in the healing process, “So I can direct them to resources and assistance and all those types of things to help them moving forward, because my goal for every single one of these victims is instead of them saying, ‘I am a victim,’ they can say, ‘I was a victim.’”

McNeal will also work to ensure all adults in the Diocese working with minors are effectively screened and trained. She says she’ll also make sure all programs and policies are in compliance with commonwealth law, “We’ll be having the programs in schools, and churches, and all their ministries and missions, so that anybody participating in those knows what to look for, is able to spot circumstances that may seem suspicious to them, they know how to report them and that they do report them.”

McNeal brings 26 years of law enforcement investigative and policy development experience. She will operate independently on a three-year contract. She’ll also report recommendations to Bishop Ronald Gainer. Hear more from McNeal on WKOK’s podcast page.