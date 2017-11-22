NFF Family: Milton mother working to create holiday traditions

MILTON—A mother of two is trying to create holiday traditions for her family with help from the Needy Family Fund. Lindsey, 25, from Milton says she makes ends meet but needs some extra help during the holidays.

“I make my ends meet, I pay my bills, however the issue with that is there is no extra money left over to provide a holiday for my children, to give them gifts.”

Lindsey says she would like to create holiday traditions with her children, ages 9 and 5.

“My children, they don’t need a lot and they are very appreciative for what they do get. I’m trying to instill tradition into them but again it’s hard to do without the finances and the funds to do that.”

This is Lindsey’s second year benefitting from the Needy Family Fund, and she says her children are already getting in the holiday spirit.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, and Salvation Army has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist families. Again this year the goal is $75,000.

Contributors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off at any branch of BB&T Bank. Also, online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story. (Sarah Benek)