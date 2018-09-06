Milton Middle School cleared to start classes

MILTON – Middle school students in the Milton Area School District will finally be starting class next week. An update from school officials, the Milton Area Middle School has been cleared for occupancy, passing air quality tests. The district says only one room remains affected with mold. That room will remain closed until it passes occupancy tests.

School officials say middle school students and parents will be able to attend special Open Houses Monday. They will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. and 3:30-5:00 p.m. Cleaning representatives will be available as well to answer questions.

Throughout the rest of the district, there are still a few classrooms closed, which are isolated from students and teachers. Montandon Elementary has one space affected, White Deer Elementary still has a classroom closed, and the multi-purpose area is off-limits. Baugher Elementary has three rooms isolated. The high school auditorium is also still closed off.

The district says it doesn’t anticipate extending the school year after the delayed start. The district is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Education related to the delayed start at the middle school. Parents will be immediately notified of any changes to the calendar year.