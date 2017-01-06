Milton man withdraws his guilty plea in child rape case

SUNBURY — A Milton man who pleaded guilty to raping a young girl has withdrawn his guilty plea in Northumberland County Court. 27-year-old Kevin Miller was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday when he chose to withdraw his guilty plea to two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and aggravated indecent assault.

Miller was facing up to 17-years in prison. Miller remains incarcerated at SCI Coal Township and no other court dates are currently set.

Police say Miller sexually assaulted the girl in Sunbury, starting when she was four-years-old and continuing until she was six. Miller was charged in 2015 and as part of the plea agreement he originally agreed to, charges including rape and statutory sexual assault would have been dropped. (Ali Stevens)