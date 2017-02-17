Milton man run over in vehicle accident

TURBOT TWP – A Milton man is recovering from injuries after being run over in a vehicle accident Sunday. State police say 22-year-old Logan Keiser suffered from serious injuries and burns after a car ran over him several times.

Keiser was attempting to push 22-year-old Ryland Hamm’s stuck vehicle out a ditch in Turbot Township when he slipped and fell behind the car. Hamm backed up, running over Keiser. Hamm then proceeded to pull forward and back up two more times.

Keiser was primarily taken to Evangelical Community Hospital before being transferred to Lehigh Valley Burn Unit for 2nd and 3rd degree burns. A nursing supervisor from the hospital said he was stable at this time.