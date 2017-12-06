Milton man needs help providing Christmas dinner for family

MILTON – His children are grown and out of the house, but Jim still needs help from the Needy Family Fund to put food on the table for him and his mother on Christmas. Jim, 52, from Milton has children in their early 20’s but he doesn’t get the opportunity to see them for the holidays. Instead, Jim’s holiday tradition is Christmas dinner with his 89-year-old mother, something made possible by the Needy Family Fund.

Jim said in an interview this week that he isn’t asking for gifts, he just wants dinner with his family, “Just being with family, we usually just have Christmas dinner, that’s it.”

Jim and his mother have been benefitting from the Needy Family Fund for the last 10 years. He lives on of Supplemental Security Income but says without help from the Needy Family Fund he wouldn’t be able to afford to have a Christmas with his mother. “I wouldn’t be able to have one, because I just can’t afford it.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

Questions or comments email Sarah Benek at sbenek@wkok.com

Sarah Benek

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation