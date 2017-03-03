Milton man jailed after disorderly conduct at a store

MILTON — A Milton man was jailed on an active bench warrant out of Berks County following a disorderly conduct incident at a local store. State police say 30-year-old Leonard Rinehart went to a store on Carpenter Road in East Chillisquaque Township Tuesday and locked himself inside the women’s restroom.

He left his son unattended in the store while he was in the bathroom with the faucet running. The staff was concerned he was trying to flood the bathroom and called police. Rinehart was found with a pornographic magazine inside the bathroom and was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Montour County Prison. (Ali Stevens)