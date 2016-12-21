Milton man charged with burglarizing Northumberland County business

MILTON — A Milton man is jailed, charged with burglarizing a business in Northumberland County several times. State police say 23-year-old Ernest Pennycoff entered a trailer at Central Builders in West Chillisquaque Township several times between February and early December. Numerous items were removed on five occasions.

Pennycoff was arrested on December 16 and he faces 10 felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass. He was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl and sent to Snyder County Prison on $25,000 bail. (Ali Stevens)