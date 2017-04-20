Milton man arrested for illegal contact with a minor

MILTON – The state attorney general has charged a man in Milton with a series of sexual electronic messages with a minor. They arrested him on Mahoning Street where he had arranged to meet the girl last Monday

Arrest papers say 28-year-old Jadan Notarangelo of Wood Street in Milton exchanged a series of Facebook messages with a 12-year-old girl, and then a sexually graphic series of text messages with a girl he thought was 14. That girl turned out to be an undercover agent with the state’s Child Predator Unit.

The charges are, five felony counts of ‘unlawful contact with a minor’ and one count of the illegal use of a communication facility. Notorangelo is jailed in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail after an arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Mike Diehl.