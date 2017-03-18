Milton High School Concert Band performs at the state capitol

HARRISBURG – The Milton Area High School Concert Band were guests at the state Capitol in Harrisburg this week. State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) welcomed the band, who performed as part of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Music in Our Schools Month Capitol Concert Series. The band was led by their director, Alyssa Williams. (Ali Stevens)