Milton grandmother wants to give grandson a good Christmas

MILTON — This will be the second consecutive year Claire receives aid from the Needy Family Fund.

The program, and how she found out about it at the local food bank, was a pleasant surprise for the 66-year-old grandmother, who lives with her son and raises her grandson, age 9.

“Neighbors telling neighbors. … ‘(The Salvation Army) is going to help people, giveaway food and gifts. Do you need help with your grandson?’,” she said. “There’s a whole network within this town that helps each other out.

“If you need a ride, somebody on your street will help you out,” she said.

Last year, the fund helped put food on her table and gifts under the tree for her grandson. This year, Claire wanted to make sure her grandson — who was the Thanksgiving Day chef for the family, cooking pizza — was taken care of again.

“I wanted some clothes and toys for him,” she said, of the boy who is interested in Rubik’s Cubes, basketball and reading.

Claire, who tried to get a job to support her grandson but was unable to stay on because of a broken back, is thankful for her experience with the Salvation Army, something that goes beyond the administration of the fund.

“They take the time to sit down and talk to you, to find out what you need,” she said. “We’re really fortunate. The Salvation Army has really helped us out a lot.

“I had forgotten they had programs in the summer and they’ll remind you ‘don’t forget we’re going to be doing this.’ And if something comes up, they’re going to help you.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s fundraising goal is $75,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or at any BB&T branch office. Donors also can donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

