Milton Bicentennial celebration week continues

Lots more happening during Milton Bicentennial celebration

MILTON – It’s a historic week in Milton’s and you can be a part of it. Bicentennial Celebration Week continues with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Wednesday at 6 p.m. is a Flag Day Ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Moose. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and Linda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) will be there.

Thursday is Music in the Park at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park. John Meckley, Milton Bicentennial Committee Chairman, “Most important at the beginning of it, we’re going to dedicate two historic markers. One to Governor James Pollock and one to Reverend James Hepbern. The historical museum commission only allowed 14 new historical markers for the commonwealth for the entire year and we got two of them. So we’re really proud of that.”

Friday is Family Fun Day at the Brown Avenue Park and Pool from 12:30 p.m. to dusk, “There’s lots of vendors, the pool is open for free, the park is available for free, and they’ll be an outdoor meeting supplied by the Milton Public Library.”

The week culminates with Celebration Day. It’s highlighted by the Downtown Celebration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bicentennial Parade follows at 1 p.m. There’s also a Bicentennial 5K and fun run at 9 a.m. A Gala Concert concludes the day at 8 p.m.,