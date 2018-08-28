Milton Area School District still scheduled to open September 6

MILTON – Mold in classrooms delayed the start of the new school year in the Milton Area School District…but the district is still right on schedule to open on its new date set. In an update Monday, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says cleanup crews believe they’ll be able to allow teachers back into classrooms at the newly rescheduled September 4 date. The first day for students is still scheduled to be two days later September 6. Engineers, Architects, HVAC experts, Laboratory and research experts, and teams from SERVPRO have been working 14+ hour days to address the district buildings’ high humidity issues.

Dr. Keegan also says the district is still hoping to hold open houses. She says dates for open houses will be announced as soon as rooms are cleared for occupancy. Representatives from SERVPRO, NRG Controls North, and Mountain Research will also be available for questions during the open houses. Anyone needing additional info can contact Dr. Keegan at 570-742-7614.