Milton Area School District buildings reopening



MILTON – All five schools in the Milton Area School District are now ready to open after mold issues delayed the start of the new school year. In a news release, school officials say environmental and laboratory services firm, Mountain Research, received test results Sunday giving the all clear for students to return to class.

Some spaces in district buildings are still under remediation, however. That includes the multi-purpose room at White Deer Elementary, one classroom at Montandon Elementary, the High School Auditorium and a Professional Development space in the high school. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says the district continues to work with SERVPRO to cordon off those areas while cleaning efforts wrap up. The district is also still awaiting air quality results for the first floor of the middle school.

The first day for teachers is Tuesday, and Thursday is the first day for students.

District officials say the mold was due to high humidity in the last several weeks.

Dr. Keegan said the issue has opened the eyes of administrators to Milton’s aging HVAC systems, some of which date back to the late 1970s. Dr. Keegan says school administrators and school board will perform a forensic audit of the HVAC systems with experts in the coming weeks.