Millmont man sentenced for molesting girl

MIDDLEBURG – A Millmont man was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in a state prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch 36-year-old Michael Hoskins will serve five to 12 years in state prison.

In Snyder County Court, President Judge Michael Hudock ruled that Hoskins will be designated a Tier Three offender under Megan’s Law, meaning, he’ll be subject to lifetime registration and notification requirements.

A jury convicted Hoskins in August on charges of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure, and open lewdness. The incident took place between June and September of 2015 when the victim had just turned 12 years old. (Matt Catrillo)