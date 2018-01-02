Millmont man confesses raping a girl twice

MIFFLINBURG – A Millmont man has confessed to police he twice raped a 12-year-old girl. The Daily Item reports the man, 28-year-old William Waltman, told Milton state police during a December 19 interview he had sexual intercourse with the juvenile and it was “consensual.” Both incidents took place between July 1 and August 31 at a Union County home.

Waltman was arrested December 19 and charged with two counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and other charges. Waltman remains jailed at the Union County Prison on $125,000 bail. (Matt Catrillo)