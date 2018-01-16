Millmont area roads & bridges closed from ice jam

MILLMONT – An ice jam in western Union County continues to cause flooding problems and isolate hundreds of residents. Several roads and bridges in the Millmont area remain closed as a result of an embedded ice jam on Penns Creek.

An emergency public meeting was held Monday evening, it was called by the Hartley Township Supervisors. Over 100 people were in attendance, including the Lewis Township Supervisors, the Union County Commissioners, PennDOT, and various first responders.

During the meeting, a PennDOT crew was again moving ice off Creek and Millmont Roads. Earlier actions by PennDOT have enabled large truck and agricultural deliveries. A private one-lane route has been established on Jack Road and Myrtle Road to connect to Route 235. Residents however, are still urged to stay off the roads.

The DEP is scheduled to meet with Union County Emergency and local officials Tuesday morning to consider further measures to alleviate the flooding.

Roads that remain closed include Trails End, Creek Road and Red Ridge Road between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township. The Millmont red covered bridge and Glenn Iron Bridge (being reconstructed) are also closed, further restricting access and travel for residents. (Matt Catrillo)