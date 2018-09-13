Millersburg secondary complex closed, varsity football game postponed 

MILLERSBURG – Another Valley school district is forced to cancel classes and other activities due to mold in buildings. According to the district’s Facebook page, mold was found in a high school classroom in the area of a skylight. For precautionary reasons, the entire secondary complex in the Millersburg Area School District was closed today and will be closed again Friday due to air quality testing.

Because of the closure, Friday’s varsity football game against Halifax is postponed to Monday with at 6:30 p.m. kickoff. All other athletic events at the site have been postponed as well.