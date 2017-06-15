Sunbury Chief Miller: Barbara Miller search brought community together

MILTON – The physical search in Milton, looking for Barbara Miller is over, but as Sunbury police chief Tim Miller and his team sift through the evidence, the matter of what happens next for the family whose lives were disrupted by this search has come to the forefront.

The City of Sunbury officials said on Wednesday that they will pay for any repairs that are needed at the 751 North Front Street property in Milton which had soil dug up and displaced by heavy excavator equipment, and large chunks of thick concrete taken from its foundation. Sunbury Mayor David Persing said that there are no estimates yet on the cost, but they will be visiting the property to assess the damage.

The Milton Borough Police commended the community of Milton in a statement, for their support during this investigation calling it “unprecedented” and “something that we never expected.” Citizens brought Chief Miller and his team water and food all week long, especially when the heat wave hit over the weekend.

Sunbury City Council member Beth Kremer told the Daily Item said of the citizens pulling together that “it was so great to see everyone working together for the family of Barbara Miller.” (Christopher Elio)