Miller Center’s  fitness facility opens today

LEWISBURG—The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness opened their doors Monday morning. While the center is opening in stages, Monday morning the fitness center began operation.

Jim Mathias, Executive Director says other portions of the facility will open later this summer .“We have got a fantastic array of equipment, we have a wonderful group cycling class and we have all the latest strength and cardio equipment. The second stage is the opening of our courts, we have four full size multi use courts and a small turf field and we are expecting that to open later in August.”

Also opening today at the center was the office of Sun Orthopedics of Evangelical and Physical Therapy of Evangelical. Mathias spoke about their partnership with Evan, “ We are really happy to have them involved and we think it’s a great combination of what they do and what we do in the pursuit of wellness.”

Mathias also spoke about the child care center that is scheduled to open in September for members. He says, “ I think we are going to charge a couple bucks for up to 90 minutes as long as the parent stays on site and look after their kids while they have a workout.”

For membership information and rates visit millercenterlewisburg.com and you can listen to the full interview with Jim Mathias at WKOK.com.