Military Share has come to Snyder County

SUNBURY – Another group of Valley veterans supporters are now working to help feed military service members, veterans, and their families:

“Last Friday was the first Military Share Food Distribution in Snyder County. It happened at the VFW in Selinsgrove, and it was hosted by the Selinsgrove American Legion…the Ladies Auxiliary.”

That’s Tony Korzenaski, Program Director of Veterans Affairs for Snyder County, which is run by the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, says the Military Share food bank program is now up and running. He says Military Share’s goal is helping meet nutritional needs for families who would benefit from the food assistance. Northumberland County is already involved in Military Share. They help eligible service related families with dozens of pounds of food each month.

“It’s going to be a monthly food distribution at the Selinsgrove VFW…the fourth Friday of every month. The next one will be on April 27, and they ask that veterans who want to sign up for that, call a week in advance, because they’ll get a head count and then they order the food through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.”

The deadline for veterans and their families to sign up for the free food distribution is April 20, and they should call 570-541-5155. Korzenaski says the local veteran’s office in Snyder County offers a wide range of helps, including helping vets and their families access the many federal, state and local veteran’s benefits. More information at www.union-snydercaa.org. He was on a recent WKOK Sunrise interview and you can hear that discussion at WKOK.com.