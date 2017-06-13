Mike Egan issues a statement

NORTHUMBERLAND – With the search for Barbara Miller in the foundation and the basement of a residence in Milton enters day seven, WKOK reached out the Mike Egan to see what his thoughts are on this investigation.

Mike Egan currently lives in Northumberland, he’s 68 and owns a small business. He says he does want to talk to talk to us, but he has been advised not to do so.

He said he did talk to police at one time, but not lately. He says back in 1989, he gave police at 3 page statement of everything he knew at the time.

Tuesday, his attorney advised him to not speak to the media while the Milton aspect of the investigation is underway. Perhaps he can talk to us later.

Mike Egan said he hopes they find something in Milton, because that would potentially clear him. He said he did not kill Barbara Miller.

He said, contrary to reports, he was not the last person to see her. He noted that her son was one of the last to see her in Sunbury.

Additionally, he said was not her boyfriend at the time. He said she did have a new boyfriend then.