Mifflinburg police warn of Craigslist scam

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg police are warning residents about a Craigslist scam occurring in the borough. Police say anyone posting items for sale on the website may receive an email, text message, or phone call from a potential buyer. The buyer is almost always not from the area and many times from another state.

Police warn the buyer will send a check drawn on an account for an amount far in excess of the amount owed for the items being sold. The buyer will tell the seller to deposit the check and return via a wire transfer the excess money. By the time the check does not clear, the seller has already transferred money back and has been scammed.

Mifflinburg police are urging anyone selling or buying items on Craigslist or similar sites, be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.