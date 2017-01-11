Mifflinburg police report rash of thefts from cars

MIFFLINBURG – Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars in Mifflinburg. According to the Daily Item, Mifflinburg police 15 residents reported that items were stolen from their vehicles Tuesday morning.

The thefts were reported on Chestnut and Green Streets as well as Lime Ridge Road, Buggy Lane and Mountainview Road. All of the vehicles were unlocked at the time. Police remind residents to keep their vehicles locked when they are unattended. Items such as tools, a wallet, and loose change were taken.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Mifflinburg police at 570-966-1027.