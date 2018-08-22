Mifflinburg grad shares summer internship at White House

MIFFLINBURG – A Valley native recently wrapped up a summer she’ll never forget, working in the White House. Mifflinburg graduate Kylie Kuhns, 21, recently completed an internship in the Office of the First Lady. Kuhns says she began floating the idea of possibly interning there after seeing the ad for it on Twitter.

She says the application process was extensive, but well worth it, “The whole time I’m just thinking, ‘I don’t know why I’m wasting my time doing this, I’ve got no shot.’ Then weeks afterwards, I actually had a different internship lined up because I kind of just figured I didn’t get this one. But then they emailed me and let me know, ‘Congratulations, you’ve been selected as long as you pass our background check,’ so it was pretty exciting.”

Kuhns, who’s actually a business major, says working in the Office of the First Lady was her first choice. She was one of 125 interns chosen out of a pool of several thousand. Some of her work included researching for some of the First Lady’s policy work, and helping with and attending events, which was her favorite part.

She even got some personal time with Melania Trump, “I met her personally once, where she actually sat down with me individually. We had a conversation, got pictures, it was a fun time.”

Kuhns and her fellow interns did get to interact with President Donald Trump as well, “He did take a class photo with all the interns and he interacted with us a little bit there. That was kind of surreal just because you always see these people on TV and you never know how they really are. It was just nice to see these types of people in person. It kind of humanizes them.”

Kuhns is now in her senior year at Penn State, where she still would like to still find work in business and/or a private sector. Kuhns is well known locally as the founder of Kelsey’s Dream charity, which raises money for children affected by cancer.