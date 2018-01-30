Mifflin County Man injured after Snyder County crash

SNYDER COUNTY – A Mifflin County man is hospitalized after a crash in Snyder County late Sunday morning. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred along Creek Road in Beaver Township just before noon.

Troopers say 54-year-old Todd Hoar of Mifflin County was traveling east on Creek Road at an unsafe speed and failed to compensate a right hand curve. Hoar went off the road and struck a tree head on.

Police say Hoar had was injured and taken to Geisinger, no medical treatment or condition information is available, they say he was wearing a seat belt.