Middleburg snages nearly $1M grant for storm sewer project

Middleburg receives grant for storm sewer project

MIDDLEBURG— The Borough of Middleburg will be able to make improvements to their storm sewer system thanks to a grant through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PENNVEST.

Middleburg received a $978,500 grant to install storm sewers along Willow Avenue, West Oak Street, Pine Street, Thomas Avenue, and East Market Street. The project includes 5,100 feet of new storm sewers, 32 storm water inlets and 1,360 feet of Channel improvements.

PENNVEST offers grants to assist municipalities with sewer, storm water, and drinking water projects.