Middleburg man upgraded to fair condition following a Thursday night crash

DANVILLE – A Middleburg man has been upgraded from critical condition to fair condition following a crash Thursday night in Paxinos. 34-year-old Trevor Swope is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Police say Swope was traveling on Route 61 south around 10 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his SUV, crossed the highway and struck an embankment. Firefighters had to cut the roof off of Swope’s vehicle to rescue him. Traffic was blocked in both directions for about an hour following the crash. (Ali