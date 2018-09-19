Middleburg man hurts former employer with car

MIDDLEBURG– A Snyder County man is facing charges of harassment and assault after injuring his former employer with a vehicle. Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenberger arraigned 53-year-old Frank Canepa of Middleburg. Middleburg Police say he verbally harassed his former employer and injured him with his vehicle.

Police say Canepa was fired from his job and following that termination, he drove slowly past his former boss’ home, yelling obscenities. While the boss was talking to a neighbor at the home, police say Canepa drove toward him, hit his left leg, and caused the man to be thrown into his girlfriend. She was holding a 13-month-old child and the trio fell towards a shed, almost causing the baby to fall into the shed. Police say the boss’ knee cap was scraped and black marks from a tire were on his shorts.

Canepa faces 16 criminal counts, including causing an accident involving injury, aggravated assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $20,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for September 24.