MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man is facing charges after he crashed his SUV into a building on Sunday. State police say 26-year-old Travis Dunkelberger struck the front of the Plaza House Furniture Sunday night causing damage to the building.

Troopers say Dunkelberger was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested and faces charges following blood alcohol test results. No injuries were reported. (Ali Stevens)