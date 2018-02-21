Midd West Superintendent: Student did not make inappropriate comment

MIDDLEBURG – An update on alleged threat in the Midd-West School District. Midd-West School District Superintendent Rick Musselman says a student did not make an inappropriate comment against the school district. Musselman tells WKOK the district received a report of a student saying he was going to bring a bomb to school while riding on the bus Monday afternoon.

Musselman says when questioned, the student denied the accusations. Then when school officials found video and audio of the school bus tape, they found the student did not make those comments.

Musselman also says school officials updated the hazards plan last year and drills are also conducted to make sure students, faculty, and staff can practice what to do in the event of an emergency. The school district has also limited access to all of its school buildings.