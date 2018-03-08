Home
Midd-West receiving NFL grant to start football program

WKOK Staff | March 8, 2018 |

MIDDLEBURG— The dream of seeing football at Midd-West is finally coming true. The Daily Item reports Midd-West school administrators told students Thursday the school district was officially receiving funding from the NFL and other outlets to start a football program.

Official details have not yet been released. Superintendent Rick Musselman said the district will partner with the NFL, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nike, Riddell and USA Football.

Midd-West football players have been playing with East Juniata through a co-op for nearly 20 years before being eliminated by the Juniata County School District after the 2017 season.

