Midd-West HS senior wins state Agri-Science research competition

HARRISBURG – A Valley high school student has received big honors in the agriculture and science field at the state level. Midd-West High School senior Mariah Stuck won first place in the Agri-Science research competition at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Stuck’s project included extensive research on student participation in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades in the school’s Future Farmers of America program (FFA), “The biggest thing is they really enjoyed the animal system. We want to take the responses and create a FFA and agriculture-based learning day, so we can really start to get them involved at a younger age within the Midd-West agriculture program.”

Stuck, who’s the Midd-West FFA President, will move on to the national competition in October. After graduation, she plans to attend Penn State this fall to major in Agricultural Business Management, specializing in law.

She says she may double major, adding prelaw, with a Political Science minor. Stuck also would like to attend law school after college. She says she wants to work in legislature to work with farmers and create legislature to benefit their needs.

Stuck says her biggest accomplishment is knowing the school’s FFA program will continue growing, “It’s good to know that with me being a senior and me leaving next year that there will be future members coming in that can step up and fill the shoes of those who will continue leaving and going into the agriculture industry and that there’s a future for the agriculture industry as a whole.”

Other Midd-West FFA students competed and collected degrees at the Farm Show. Several students received the Keystone Degree, the highest an FFA student can earn. (Matt Catrillo)