Midd-West hoping to create new football turf field

Midd-West football could have turf field

MIDDLEBURG – A new turf field at Midd-West High School could be coming right behind the addition of the school’s new football program. At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Rick Mussleman said the school district will be applying for grants from USA Football to help acquire a new turf field for football and most likely for other sports, “We were highly encouraged by the NFL to actually apply for two of the grants. Each of the grants is $250,000, so that would be half a million dollars if we got both of them.”

Musselman says having the football field on the high school campus will eliminate a lot of current headaches in the future, “We have a football field, it’s a make-shift football field that was a soccer field at West Snyder Elementary School, and we’ll continue to use that this year. But we’d like to move forward to get a football field and my preference is right here at Middleburg where our high school is so we’re not transporting students back and forth.”

The football team is scheduled to play just two home games for its inaugural season this fall.