Midd-West football ready for inaugural home game after first win

BEAVER SPRINGS – The inaugural season of Midd-West High School football could not have had a better start. Last Friday night, the Mustangs won in their first game ever at Marion Catholic 43-20. Now they get ready to host Blue Mountain for their first home game Friday night. They play at West Snyder Elementary School:

“It was an amazing feeling. Our first game ever as a team for Midd-West…just to show that we had the preparation down and everything. There’s been a lot of hype for the first home game. Everybody’s expecting to come out. Wouldn’t be too surprised if the stands get filled quick.”

That’s senior quarterback Mark Piccioni. But getting ready for the season and now each game hasn’t been easy, such as traveling to West Snyder everyday for practice while doing other training at the high school.

But coach Brad Hatter says the transition’s gone well, “So far what I’ve seen from the kids is they’re able to roll with the punches. They’re very flexible, and we as a staff too are flexible. The activities buses are there and the kids utilize that and obviously the kids that can drive, they drive out. So far, we’ve been good.”

Picconi says it’s been an easy transition for players, especially for those who had to travel to East Juniata to play football when both schools had a co-op, “This is how it’s been for a long time now, back at East Juniata. So we’re kind of used to it, just keeping focus and preparation together. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to game, we’ll have the latest score updates on WKOK.com’s high school scoreboard.