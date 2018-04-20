Midd-West football could have new coach named Monday

MIDDLEBURG – The newly formed Midd-West varsity football program could find out its new coach as soon as Monday. Midd-West School Board President Victor Abate tells WKOK a proposal to hire former Millersburg coach Brad Hatter as head coach is on the agenda for Monday’s school board meeting. Hatter was among 16 candidates for the position. He is now being recommended by Superintendent Rick Musselman, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Joe Stroup, High School Principal Thor Edmiston and Athletic Director Bree Solomon.

Hatter was 22-32 overall in his five years as Millersburg coach, including an 0-10 season in his final year. The new football program is being established with funds and equipment provided by the NFL’s High School Kick Start Program.

Abate says Hatter’s starting salary is currently being negotiated. Salaries for assistant coaches will be negotiated after being hired by the new head coach. Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Middleburg Elementary School.